Uddhav Thackeray to hold his first rally in Hingoli today

Uddhav Thackeray, president of the Shiv Sena (UBT), will hold a public rally in the Hingoli district in Marathwada. In this rally, Uddhav is likely to take on the BJP and the Shiv Sena-led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In an interesting twist, Hingoli is the Assembly constituency of Sena MLA Santosh Bangar, who revolted against Thackeray and joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. While, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be addressing a public rally in Beed, where his uncle and NCP president Sharad Pawar held a rally ten days ago.

“We had put the rallies on hold recently due to the onset of rain and due to the summer. Now we will resume it soon. I am going to Hingoli on August 27 and then whenever you all will decide the date, I will come to Pen and speak to you,” Uddhav had said.Uddhav has been touring Maharashtra and holding rallies in every district particularly in the constituencies of the rebel Sena MLAs and MPs.