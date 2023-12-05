Uddhav Thackeray to lead march against Adani Group on Dec 16

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray announced his intention to lead a march to the Mumbai office of the Adani Group on December 16. Thackeray alleges that the government is seemingly showing favoritism towards the business conglomerate, particularly in the context of the Dharavi redevelopment project.

Several suspicious decisions have been taken to favour Adani Group for the Dharavi redevelopment project. It also includes a Transferable Development Rights (TDR) sale clause which will benefit the Adani group significantly. To protect the interest of the residents of the Dharavi area, Shiv Sena will march to the Adani Group office on December 16. I will lead the rally on Saturday, Thackeray told reporters.

Enough information is available about the Dharavi redevelopment project which raises suspicion about whether the government is trying to benefit Adani at the cost of Dharavi residents, Thackeray added.

The project, rumored to hold a revenue potential of Rs 20,000 crore, entails the reconstruction of the Dharavi slum sprawl in central Mumbai, situated close to the BKC business district. Adani Properties secured the project in November of the previous year through a competitive bidding process, which also saw participation from real estate giants DLF and Naman Developers.