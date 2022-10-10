Uddhav Thackeray to move Delhi HC after EC freezes symbol

Uddhav Thackeray is likely to move Delhi High Court challenging the freeze on the bow and arrow symbol of Shiv Sena by the Election Commission (EC).

Uddhav camp MLAs are planning to approach the Delhi HC regarding the poll body's decision to bar Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll.

Anil Desai, Rajya Sabha member and Uddhav camp loyalist, told India Today, "The basis of our petition is that the Election Commission has not given us adequate time and opportunity to decide the symbol and name."

The Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray has submitted three symbols- a trident, burning torch, and rising Sun- to the EC and as many alternative names for the party to finalise one of them in view of the November 3 Andheri (East) bypoll.

Terming the EC’s decision “unjust”, Thackeray said, “I appeal to the ECI to finalise a symbol and name for my party at the earliest because we have to go to the people and face the bye-election. I was shocked by the decision of the ECI, but my confidence is not shaken and also my faith in Sena supporters.”

As per the report of News 18, the bypoll is expected to be a straight fight between the Thackeray faction and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a first after the vertical split in Shiv Sena in June this year.