Uddhav Thackeray to Remain Neutral in Delhi Assembly Polls, Won't Campaign for Congress or AAP, Says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will not campaign for Congress or AAP in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, as the party has decided to maintain a neutral stance, according to MP Sanjay Raut. He said that despite the neutral position, both AAP and Congress, allies in the INDIA bloc, remain friends of Shiv Sena (UBT).

"We are not going anywhere (for campaigning). We are neutral," when asked whether Thackeray will campaign for either of the two parties in the February 5 Delhi assembly elections.

The stage is set for the electoral battle, with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) lending their support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena, under the leadership of Ekanth Shinde, has thrown its backing behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to witness a triangular contest between the AAP, BJP, and Congress. Arvind Kejriwal is aiming for a third consecutive term, after leading the Aam Aadmi Party to a landslide victory in 2020, securing 62 out of 70 seats.

