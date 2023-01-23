Uddhav Thackeray to skip portrait unveiling-ceremony of Bal Thackeray today

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray is likely to skip the Balasaheb portrait unveiling in the Maharashtra assembly on January 23 owing to his prior commitments.The unveiling of Balasaheb’s oil portrait is scheduled at 6 pm in the Maharashtra assembly’s central hall on January 23, which is the Shiv Sena founder’s birth anniversary.

Uddhav’s schedule suggests that he will take part in an event to pay tribute to his father at 7 pm at Regal Circle in Colaba, where Bal Thackeray’s life-size statue is installed. He will then head to Sion to address a meeting of Sena functionaries. Leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) faction have suggested that as their own event is scheduled at the same time, Uddhav may have to skip the oil portrait unveiling event.