Uddhav Thackeray warns RSS chief says Maha CM Eknath Shinde has evil eye and may usurp RSS office

Uddhav Thackeray, who heads one of the Shiv Sena factions said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat should stay alert as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has an evil eye and he might usurp the Sangh office.

Thackeray’s statement comes hours after Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, the memorial of RSS founder Dr K B Hedgewar, in Reshimbagh area of Nagpur. The two leaders paid tributes at the memorials of Dr Hedgewar and RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar. They also met the Sangh office-bearers.

On Wednesday, both Sena factions had faced off in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in south Mumbai over the control of the party office there. The clash led to tension for about an hour before the police intervened.

Thackeray said, Yesterday, they tried to capture our BMC office in Mumbai.They went to the RSS office. Since RSS is strong, they could not take possession of its office. But RSS needs to be on alert henceforth…He (Shinde) has an evil eye. Replying to another query on Shinde’s visit to the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, he said, “Mohan Bhagwat needs to stay alert as they (Shinde group) may take possession of the RSS office.