"Uddhav Thackeray was about to resign after meeting Modi, but one incident changed everything", says Kesarkar

After the rebellion in the Shiv Sena, the leaders of the rebel Shinde group and the leaders of the Shiv Sena who are with Uddhav Thackeray are accusing each other. Meanwhile, Shinde group's spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar has made yet another sensational revelation. I gave an idea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the defamation started by Narayan Rane after the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Uddhav Thackeray and Modi also met after that. Deepak Kesarkar has claimed that Uddhav Thackeray was going to resign from the post of Chief Minister after this meeting, but Uddhav Thackeray was upset because Narayan Rane was made a minister at the Centre and the talks about this stopped.

Deepak Kesarkar said that people like us who love Shiv Sena, the Thackeray family were hurt by Narayan Rane's allegations against Aditya Thackeray in the Sushant Singh suicide case. I had asked BJP leaders in this regard. How do you allow your platform to be used for such things? At that time, those BJP leaders had said that most of our MLAs are against such defamation. In my opinion, if a youth with a political future is defamed, it will not be right. I can understand the pain of a family when a person, a youth, is defamed in our family. So, without anyone telling me, I personally tried to contact Prime Minister Narendra Modi and put this in his ears. Modi is a very conscientious person. He listened to this information properly. After the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, Narayan Rane held a press conference at the BJP office and defamed Aaditya Thackeray.