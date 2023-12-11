Uddhav Thackeray welcomes SC directive to conduct Kashmir elections by next September

On Monday, Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), expressed his approval of the Supreme Court's decision regarding Article 370. He pondered whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would assure the secure return of Kashmiri Pandits to their former homeland. Thackeray urged prompt elections in Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the Supreme Court's directive.

We welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court. We had supported the move when Article 370 was scrapped. We also welcome the SC's directives to conduct elections by next September. We hope that elections are held soon and people get to vote in a free atmosphere, Thackeray told reporters on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan here.

Queried on the status of Kashmir Pandits, he said, The word guarantee has become famous. We want to know who will give the guarantee that Kashmiri Pandits will return home now and exercise their right to vote. Will PM Modi give us the guarantee that Kashmiri Pandits will return to their home state safely?

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur, the second capital of the state. We also hope POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) is merged into Kashmir so that elections are held in greater Kashmir which is an inseparable part of our country, Thackeray said.

The Supreme Court, with unanimous agreement, affirmed the Centre's choice to revoke the special status provisions of Article 370 for the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. The court also instructed the expeditious reinstatement of statehood and mandated assembly elections to be conducted by September 30 of the following year.