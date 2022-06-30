Uddhav Thackeray won the hearts with his resignation speech, netizens praises the former CM

State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed. The Shiv Sena faced the biggest uprising in history as a strong leader like Eknath Shinde raised the banner of rebellion. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been lauded for his moderate leadership for the last two and a half years. Yesterday, Uddhav Thackeray once again interacted through Facebook Live and announced his resignation. Even though it was time to resign due to the departure of loyal leaders of his own party, Uddhav Thackeray's speech yesterday was very restrained without any annoyance. Such reactions have started coming on social media.

The restraint and calmness shown by Uddhav Thackeray in his speech are being appreciated on social media. Uddhav Thackeray's role is also being welcomed on social media for appealing to the aggressive Shiv Sainiks and appealing to them not to take to the streets as they have insulted their party chief. Some have even said that Uddhav Thackeray's speech yesterday was a good example of how a message should be delivered even when it is time to resign.

Uddhav Thackeray will always be in our minds, said netizens. Some netizens have said that Maharashtra has seen the most restrained and cultured Chief Minister in the last two and a half years. Uddhav Thackeray fought till the end even though some things were happening against his will, commented netizens.

Even though the idea of ​​going for the Chief Minister's post has come up, netizens also feel that the struggle made by Uddhav Thackeray to fulfill the party's objectives and promises is not enough. Netizens also say that in the last cabinet meeting, Thackeray proved Hindutva by naming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv. Expressing gratitude to all in the cabinet meeting, Uddhav Thackeray also apologized for any mistake made in the last two and a half years.