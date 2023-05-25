Uddhav Thackeray's meeting with with AAP leaders to put ally Congress in tough spot

Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said that Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting with AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann here was an attempt to put Congress, Thackeray’s ally in Maharashtra, in a fix.

In a statement, the Shinde-led party also came out in support of the Union government’s controversial ordinance for the control of services in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and his party comrade and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday met Thackeray at the latter’s residence Matoshri here to seek support for the AAP’s fight against the ordinance.

The Shinde-led Sena said this meeting was Uddhav Thackeray’s ploy to put the Congress in a tough spot. The Narendra Modi government’s ordinance completely adheres to the Constitution framed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the statement said, adding that Kejriwal had criticised the ordinance, and Thackeray was backing him.

Congress and NCP have dubbed Uddhav Thackeray younger brother in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, and now the Congress is mum on the ordinance issued by the Centre, the Shinde group said.

This is Thackeray’s attempt to put the Congress in a tough spot by dragging Kejriwal into state politics, the statement said. The Union government’s ordinance is in national interest as Delhi, being the capital of the country, belongs to every Indian citizen, the Shinde group said, adding that Kejriwal’s high-handedness can not be accepted.