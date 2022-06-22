Uddhav Thackeray's RT-PCR test for Covid returns negative

Uddhav Thackeray's RT-PCR test for Covid has returned negative. This follows after the Maharashtra CM's rapid antigen test report for Covid had returned positive earlied today.

As the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government appears to be uncertain, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a cabinet meeting via video conferencing.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly.

"The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha," said Raut in a Twitter post.

Back-to-back meetings of Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are taking place in Mumbai over the rapidly changing political developments in the state.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".