Uddhav Thackeray Urges Party Office-Bearers to Begin Preparations For Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held meetings with party leaders and office-bearers from across the state ahead of the coming Maharashtra legislative council and assembly polls. Thackeray interacted with `sampark pramukhs' (conveners) from all 288 assembly constituencies and asked them to prepare for the assembly elections, due later this year, said party leader Ambadas Danve.

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) contested 21 seats and won nine. Elections to the state legislative council are scheduled for June 26.As per the seat-sharing deal finalised by the two Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents, the Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest Mumbai Graduates' constituency, Mumbai Teachers' constituency and Nashik Teachers' constituency, while the Congress will fight the Konkan Graduates' constituency. Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Anil Parab and Jagannath Abhyankar are in the fray from Mumbai Graduates' and Mumbai Teachers' constituencies.

Meanwhile, Thackeray slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. “PM Modi is busy in attending the oath taking ceremony and terrorists attacking in Jammu and Kashmir. It was the third attack and PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah have not paid attention towards it. If Modi has no time to look into the matter then he has no right to stay on the post of PM. Recently RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also reminded PM Modi about Manipur which has been burning for years and Modi did not visit there neither took steps to resolve the issue.” said Thackeray.

