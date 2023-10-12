Uddhav will be left with 4 people by 2024 elections, says Bawankule

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray will be left with just four partymen by the 2024 Lok Sabha elections claimed state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday. Speaking in Mawal constituency of Panvel as part of BJP’s Maha Vijay Sankalp, Bawankule said Ajit Pawar will replace Sharad Pawar as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief. The Sankalp envisages holding meetings with residents in their households before the parliamentary polls.

By 2024, Thackeray will have only four people left with him. There will be little of Sharad Pawar’s NCP left as well. Ajit Pawar, through his development agenda, provides protection and NCP will emerge under his leadership. His work from 7 am to 1 am will show results,” the BJP leader told reporters.He further said, “Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar have the same political agenda - development. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is working to ensure Maharashtra tops the country. This is the reason people are joining the three parties (Shiv Sena led by Shinde, Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction and BJP).”