Ukraine Ghar Wapsi: For some, so near yet so far from home

Mumbai, March 4 As thousands of evacuees, mostly students, from war-torn Ukraine land in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities, it does not spell the end of the long ordeal for many.

Some have many more hurdles to cross and hundreds or thousands of kms to travel - before they reach the warmth of their homes to hug their near and dear ones - as was evident in their brief interactions with the media.

One such student is Siya Das, 19, coming from the war-ravaged Chernivtsi in western Ukraine, who landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

