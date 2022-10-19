UN Sec-Gen Antonio Guterres arrives in India, to pay tributes to 26/11 victims

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will pay tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday on the first day of his three-day visit to India. Guterres landed in Mumbai on Wednesday shortly after midnight via a commercial flight from London.

He was greeted by senior Maharashtra government officials on arrival. He later drove to the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in south Mumbai, where he will pay tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks. The Taj Mahal Palace hotel was one of the targets of the horrific 26/11 terror attacks in 2008.