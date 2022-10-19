UN Sec-Gen Antonio Guterres arrives in India, to pay tributes to 26/11 victims

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 19, 2022 10:15 AM 2022-10-19T10:15:04+5:30 2022-10-19T10:18:03+5:30

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will pay tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj ...

UN Sec-Gen Antonio Guterres arrives in India, to pay tributes to 26/11 victims | UN Sec-Gen Antonio Guterres arrives in India, to pay tributes to 26/11 victims

UN Sec-Gen Antonio Guterres arrives in India, to pay tributes to 26/11 victims

Next

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will pay tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday on the first day of his three-day visit to India. Guterres landed in Mumbai on Wednesday shortly after midnight via a commercial flight from London.

He was greeted by senior Maharashtra government officials on arrival. He later drove to the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in south Mumbai, where he will pay tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks. The Taj Mahal Palace hotel was one of the targets of the horrific 26/11 terror attacks in 2008.

Open in app
Tags : 26/11 attacks Antonio Guterres