"Under PM Modi's leadership, Pune will be the best city", says Devendra Fadnavis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honoured with the prestigious 'Lokmanya Tilak National Award' by the Lokmanya Tilak Memorial Trust. During the event, the second phase of the Pune Metro was inaugurated, with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar praising PM Modi. Devendra Fadnavis took the opportunity to reassure the people of Pune, stating that under Modi's leadership, efforts will be made to transform Pune into the finest city.

During the event, while delivering his speech, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Today is a day of pride for all of us. We are embarking on a new journey with the inauguration of the Pune Metro's new phase. The first phase of the Metro was initiated by Prime Minister Modi, which holds great significance. Now, the second phase is being inaugurated. Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and I were present at the inauguration of the last phase, with different roles. But now, we have all come together to take Maharashtra to a new level."

"Under Modi's leadership, we will make Pune the best city. PM Modi's dream is to have pollution-free transportation in Pune. Some of the 12,000 houses are being unveiled and inaugurated today. We will soon provide a ring road and an airport to Pune," Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar said, "PM Modi supported the development of Pune and Maharashtra. He is leading the development of the country. The first phase was inaugurated by the Prime Minister. The patience of Puneites should be saluted because there are a lot of difficulties in doing all these things. But you showed patience. Puneites supported this work without bringing politics," Ajit Pawar said, praising the patience of Puneites.