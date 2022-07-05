Under the leadership of Thackerays women will take lead in strengthening Shiv Sena: Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai: The revolt of 39 MLAs under the leadership of Eknath Shinde has forced Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to lose the Chief Minister's post. The Shiv Sena has been hit hard by these developments in the last several days. After this mutiny, Shiv Sena has started the work of damage control and the meeting session has started. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting of the party's women's front. Speaking after this, the Women's Front has decided to strengthen Shiv Sena under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray.

Speaking on the same, Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar said "All the women have pledged to go in front of the rebels and increase Shiv Sena and bury the rebels. Such incidents are not new for Shiv Sena. However, this is a big tsunami for the Shiv Sena. It will take some time. That much time should be taken. Shiv Sena will move forward under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray."

"Everything has to go through time. However, Shiv Sainiks from the grassroots are with Uddhav Thackeray. They fell to the center of the bill. However, in a male dominated country, women do not get opportunities. However, Shiv Sena will give more than 50 per cent opportunities to women" said Kishori Pednekar.

