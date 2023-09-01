Unease among Congress leaders over Kapil Sibal's attendance at INDIA meet in Mumbai

The presence of Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal at the Opposition coalition INDIA's meeting in Mumbai on Friday seems to have caused unease among some Congress leaders. According to reports, Sibal, who left the Congress party last year and received support from the Samajwadi Party for his Rajya Sabha seat, did not receive a formal invitation to the event.

It has been reported that senior Congress leader KC Venugopal conveyed his dissatisfaction about Sibal's unanticipated attendance to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during the INDIA alliance leaders' gathering in Mumbai for the second and final day of the meeting.

According to reports, unease arose among several leaders when Kapil Sibal took part in a photo session with leaders from the opposition bloc. However, it is said that National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav held discussions with KC Venugopal, who appeared to have altered his position after considering Rahul Gandhi's perspective on the matter. Reportedly, Gandhi communicated that he had no objections to anyone attending the meeting. Ultimately, Kapil Sibal joined the assembly of opposition leaders for a group photo session.