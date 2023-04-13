Unexpected rains hit Mumbai, several areas flooded

Mumbai witnessed rainfall and thunderstorms late on Wednesday night. The unseasonal rainfall brought relief to the residents from the scorching heat. However, certain parts of the city were waterlogged due to the rainfall resulting in traffic slowing down.

While as expectedly, the unseasonal rain shower took the people by surprise, the Regional Meteorological Centre in the city forecasted the possibility of a rainfall spell in its five-day bulletin released on Wednesday. “Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, with a light to moderate rain spell and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places are very likely for April 13,” the regional weather office had said.

The regional weather office’s forecast also said that the next two days are also “very likely” to see rain showers with thunderstorms not just in Mumbai but across Maharashtra. Sunday will see an exception as the unseasonal rain is likely to cease on Sunday in Mumbai.Farmers have been most affected by the untimely rains in Maharashtra that have caused crop losses. Last week, over 400 farmers in the state’s Gondia district faced crop losses due to the rains, prompting the agriculture department to demand ₹25.4 lakh relief.