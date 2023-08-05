Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Pune. Following his visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also in Pune today. He was welcomed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Pune airport. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister Chandrakant Patil, and BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule were present as well.

Amit Shah's visit holds importance due to the upcoming municipal elections. The BJP stated that political conversations won't occur during his visit. Yet, sources suggest his presence might involve discussions about the coalition government's cabinet expansion.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the digital portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) in Pune on Sunday, August 6. The event is scheduled to take place at the Ramakrishna Multipurpose Hall in Pune and will witness the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies is a statutory body responsible for registration and other processes of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS). And the new web portal will benefit more than 1,550 registered Multi-State Cooperative Societies across India.