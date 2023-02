Union home minister Amit Shah receives rousing welcome in Nagpur

Union minister Amit Shah arrived at Nagpur on Friday night, at the airport BJP workers gave him a warm welcome with cheers . After this, coming to the stage set up in the airport area Shah greeted the gathered supporters by raising his hands. On this occassion deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrasekhar Bawankule welcomed him with a grand garland.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended a programme organised by the Lokmat Media group in Nagpur to celebrate the birth centenary of its founder-editor and veteran freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda, popularly known as ‘Babuji’, and golden jubilee of its Marathi newspaper’s edition from the city.

Amit Shah paid tribute to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at RSS Smriti Mandir in Nagpur. The Home Minister is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra from today.