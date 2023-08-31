Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend 'Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din' celebrations in Maharashtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah plans to visit Maharashtra on September 17, including a visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This visit aligns with the Amrit Mahotsav of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar will also attend the event, ABP Maza reported.

This year marks the Amrit Mahotsav of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, featuring a series of events. Amit Shah is set to participate in these occasions. Simultaneously, the state government plans diverse programs throughout the year to honour Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din.

History and Significance:

India gained its independence on 15 August 1947. All the princely states were given the option of joining either India or Pakistan. Out of the 565 princely kingdoms, 562 merged into India. Only the kingdoms of Hyderabad, Junagadh and Kashmir held out.

Hyderabad was ruled at the time by Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadoor, who chose to maintain his independence. The kingdom included the region of Marathwada, Telangana and some parts of Karnataka. Thirteen months after India’s independence, the government launched “Operation Polo” to merge Hyderabad with India and prevent any challenges from arising to the country.

On 13 September 1948, the main armed forces infiltrated from Solapur. Within hours, Indian forces had taken portions of Naldurg, Tuljapoor, Parbhani to Manikgarh, Kanergaon, and Bonakal in Vijayawada. Indian troops launched attacks from Chalisgaon and Buldhana as well. On 15 September, the Nizam’s soldiers began to withdraw, and two days later, on 17 September, the army chief of the Nizam’s forces, Jan Al Idris, surrendered. The Nizam surrendered on the same day, and the state of Hyderabad, including the area of Marathwada was integrated into India.