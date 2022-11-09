Union minister Narayan Rane says multiple projects on waiting list to come to Maharashtra

Multiple projects from overseas are waiting to come to Maharashtra and the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde BJP government will provide conducive environment to industrialists to set up their units, Union minister Narayan Rane said.

The Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), in Pune to attend an exhibition organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation, said the recent criticism of the Shinde-led government over some projects moving to adjoining Gujarat was political in nature.

In an apparent dig at the erstwhile Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said those in power till a few months ago had failed to bring new projects to the state, PTI reported.

Multiple projects from the world are on waiting list to come to Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. The state government will provide suitable environment for these projects," said Rane without elaborating.

The Maharashtra government faced criticism from the Opposition after two mega projects, Vedanta-Foxconn chip plant and Tata-Airbus manufacturing unit originally planned to come up in the state moved to Gujarat.

It is indeed a political criticism to say that projects shifted out from Maharashtra. Those who were in power until yesterday are criticising because they themselves failed to bring new projects to the state, Rane added.