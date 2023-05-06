Union minister Nitin Gadkari bats for all-round development in tribal areas

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said tribal villages should have all-round development. He was speaking at the inauguration of a new building of Organisation For Rights of Tribal (OFROT), a non-profit outfit.

Every tribal family should have a good house, access to clean drinking water, 24-hour electricity supply and a good hospital, he said.

He is working on creating a Smart Village at Bela in Nagpur district and more such villages should be set up, the minister said.

Earlier Nitin Gadkari used a series of tweets to highlight the success of the transplantation project along Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg. In February and March 2022, a tree transplantation project involving 1,025 trees was commenced and executed on the Baramati-Indapur section of National Highway 965G.

According to Gadkari, out of the 1,025 trees that were transplanted, 870 trees have survived, which is around 85% of the total transplants. This high survival rate is a clear indication that the transplanted trees are doing well and showing healthy growth, which can be attributed to the careful planning and successful implementation of the project.