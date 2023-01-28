Union minister Nitin Gadkari says soon travel time between Pune and Aurangabad would be reduced to two hours

Travel time between Pune and Aurangabad, and would be reduced to two hours once the Mumbai-Delhi expressway is completed next year, said Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

In the next future, the direct connectivity between Kashmir to Kanyakumari will be available once Rs 60,000 crore worth

new Mumbai-Bengaluru highway passing through Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur is completed. The land acquisition has been completed and the work of two packages has been started, Gadkari said.

According to a report of TOI, Nitin Gadkari further said that the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway will be open for use next year. I am going to interact with Maharashtra’s industry minister to prepare a plan to develop the spaces along the highways for industries. It will generate lakhs of jobs.

Gadkari said the Alandi to Pandharpur road will be completed in the next three months. The route is used by the devotees during the annual Pandharpur pilgrimage. I have asked officials to unveil the highway at the hands of the Sandhu and Sants.