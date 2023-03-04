Union minister Nitin Gadkari says world's first bamboo crash barrier installed on Maha highway
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 4, 2023 03:39 PM 2023-03-04T15:39:53+5:30 2023-03-04T15:40:37+5:30
Union minister Nitin Gadkari said a 200-meter-long bamboo crash barrier has been installed on a highway connecting Chandrapur and Yavatmal districts in Maharashtra, which he termed as the world's first such exercise.
Calling it a remarkable achievement for the country and its bamboo sector, he said this crash barrier offers a perfect alternative to steel and addresses environmental concerns.
In a tweet, Gadkari said, An extraordinary accomplishment towards achieving #AatmanirbharBharat has been made with the development of the world's first 200-meter-long Bamboo Crash Barrier, which has been installed on the Vani-Warora Highway.
The Minister of Road Transport and Highways said this bamboo crash barrier has been christened as Bahu Balli. It underwent rigorous testing at various government-run institutions, such as the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Pithampur, Indore, and was rated as Class 1 during the Fire Rating Test conducted at the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee.
Gadkari said the recycling value of bamboo barriers is 50-70 per cent, while that of steel barriers is 30-50 per cent. The bamboo species used in the making of this barrier is Bambusa Balcoa, which has been treated with creosote oil and coated with recycled High-Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE).
An extraordinary accomplishment towards achieving #AatmanirbharBharat has been made with the development of the world's first 200-meter-long Bamboo Crash Barrier, which has been installed on the Vani-Warora Highway. pic.twitter.com/BPEUhF7l2P— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 4, 2023