Union ministers engrossed in upcoming Karnataka assembly polls: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that union ministers are engrossed in the campaigning for upcoming Karnataka Assembly Polls, while crucial issues like Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch terror attack are being ignored.

Raut said, They want to suppress the opposition and engage in politics when our soldiers are dying. Jammu and Kashmir’s new Pulwama issue has come up. Karnataka elections will come and go.

All union ministers at the centre are engrossed in campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections. The Prime Minister Home Minister and Defence Minister, all of the leaders at the centre level are involved in playing politics and campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly election.

I met Sharad Pawar, our MVA meetings keep happening, he is a senior leader. Nothing surprising. Don’t know what is happening with NCP and it’s their internal matter. People keep meeting, and nothing new in it, he further added.

Out of the five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit who were killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, four belonged to Punjab, said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and all ranks of the Indian Army saluted the supreme sacrifice of five soldiers who were killed in a terror attack that took place on Thursday.

General Manoj Pande COAS and All Ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of 05 Indian Army Bravehearts, Hav Mandeep Singh, L/Nk Debashish Baswal, L/Nk Kulwant Singh, Sep Harkrishan Singh and Sep Sewak Singh who laid down their lives in the line of duty at Poonch Sector, Indian Army ADG PI had tweeted. Earlier, White Knight Corps said that it salutes the sacrifice of five soldiers who were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.