Unique tribute: Massive portrait of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar created from notebooks in Latur

April 14 marks the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, and celebrations are set to take place nationwide. In a unique tribute, a massive portrait of Dr Ambedkar has been created using notebooks in Latur.

According to its creators, the mosaic art portrait made from notebooks is the first of its kind in India. The initiative for this portrait was taken by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhakar Shrangare. Dr Ambedkar's followers have expressed their delight and satisfaction with the portrait.

The portrait, measuring 100 x 110 feet and occupying an 11,000 square-foot area at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park, has been made using approximately 18,000 notebooks. Mosaic artist Chetan Raut, along with a team of 18 individuals, worked for three consecutive days and nights to complete the portrait, which has now been registered in World Records India as the first of its kind.

Following its inauguration by BJP state secretary Arvind Patil Nilangekar on Tuesday, the portrait was opened to the public. A number of dignitaries, including Corporator Ajit Patil Kavhekar, MP Shrangare, and Ragini Yadav, were in attendance.

Following the commemoration of the birth anniversary, BJP MP Sudhakar Shrangare announced that the 18,000 notebooks used to create the portrait will be distributed to students in government schools. This initiative aims to fulfil their social responsibility and promote education awareness among students.