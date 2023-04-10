Unseasonal rain in Marathwada causes fatalities, crop damage

Unseasonal rain continues to persist in Marathwada, as recorded in five out of the nine days in April, resulting in crop damage over an area of 84 hectares in Latur. Tragically, the downpour also claimed the lives of four people and 54 animals, as well as injuring six individuals through lightning strikes.

According to the reports, Marathwada has been experiencing unseasonal rain for the third consecutive day. During this, four people have been killed and six injured due to lightning strikes in the unseasonal rains until late on Friday night. In all, 39 large and 15 small animals died due to lightning incidents.

On Saturday, April 8, the weather was cloudy throughout the day; rain occurred in some parts during the night; while on Sunday, rain lashed all eight districts of the division till 11 a.m. with 3.6 mm of average rainfall. recorded. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar received 8.9 mm of rain until Saturday morning. Jalna received 4.9 mm, Parbhani got 0.5 mm, and Hingoli recorded 0.1 mm. Nanded noted 4.9 mm, Beed saw 0.3 mm, Latur witnessed 8.9 mm, and Dharashiv got 0.6 mm of rain. Meanwhile, crops on 84 hectares have been damaged. All those losses occurred in the Latur district.

On Sunday, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar received 2.1 mm, Jalna 2.5 mm, Beed 5.2 mm, Latur 9.5 mm, Dharashiv 7.9 mm, Nanded 6 mm, Parbhani 6 mm, and Hingoli 6 mm until Sunday morning. In the month of April, average rainfall of 7.9 mm has been recorded in 9 days.