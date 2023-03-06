Unseasonal rainfall lashes Nashik district damaging crops

Farmers suffered losses after unseasonal rain lashed the Nashik district on Monday. Chandori, Saikheda, Odha, Mohadi village, etc. areas of Niphad division of taluka received unseasonal rains along with strong wind yesterday evening.

According to reports, crops like wheat, gram, maize, bananas, and tomatoes suffered massive damage. Traffic in the area was also affected after branches from trees fell on the road due to the powerful winds.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast severe weather alerts for Maharashtra for the next two days with light/moderate thunderstorms with lightning, rain, and gusty winds of varied intensity.

The sky remained cloudy the entire day, while strong winds started blowing in the evening, leading to disruptions in the power supply in the area. Heavy showers accompanied by strong winds, thunder, and lightning started after midnight on Monday, while some areas witnessed rains accompanied by hailstorms, according to reports.