Unseasonal rains cause significant drop in mango prices

Yavatmal: The market prices of mangoes have witnessed a significant decline in the aftermath of unseasonal rains. Previously sold for Rs 100 per kg, mangoes are now available at a rate of Rs 50 per kg. Consequently, there is a contrasting scenario in the month of May.

The district observes a large demand for mangoes during summers. Prior to the unseasonal rains, mangoes were being sold for Rs 100 per kg in the Yavatmal market. Unfortunately, the unripe mangoes were knocked down by the stormy winds.

The farmers were unable to supply good quality mangoes due to the impact of the stormy winds. Anticipating the adverse weather conditions, the farmers harvested the mangoes before their optimal ripening period, as suggested by the meteorological department.

Simultaneously, the mangoes were brought to the market for sale. As a result, the market prices of mangoes have plummeted, and they are currently available at very low rates.

The rainy weather during summers has deterred consumers from purchasing mangoes, leading to a decline in their sales.

Several types of mangoes are now available for as low as Rs 50 per kg, and there has been a considerable drop in the prices of other varieties of mangoes as well.