Unseasonal rains damage crops in Yavatmal district

The Yavatmal district has been experiencing unseasonal rainfall for the past three days, severely impacting 38 villages in the area. The heavy downpour caused significant damage to crops including fruits, vegetables, and Rabi crops, resulting in losses worth lakhs of rupees on over 300 hectares of land.

Farmers are facing significant challenges due to the losses incurred from the unseasonal rains that hit the district, beginning on April 7th. Over the past three days, the area has received an average of 15 mm of rainfall, which combined with hail storms, has resulted in damage to crops in several locations.

Monday morning witnessed intense thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall, causing substantial damage to crops in several tehsils including Yavatmal, Darwha, Ner, Rale gaon, Ghatanji, Kalamb, and Babhulgaon. Among the crops most severely affected were late sown wheat, cotton, lemon, mango, papaya, sorghum, and vegetables.

The farmers have incurred losses amounting to lakhs of rupees, and in response, the district administration has issued an order to assess the extent of the damage.