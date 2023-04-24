Unseasonal rains to continue in Vidarbha for next 5 days, relief from heat expected

For the last four days, Vidarbha has been experiencing unseasonal rains, creating confusion whether it's summer or monsoon. The rainy spell is expected to persist for the next five days, with cloudy weather, lightning, and thunderstorms predicted in some areas until April 27th, according to the Meteorological Department.

The past few days have been nothing short of a nightmare due to the scorching heat, with temperatures ranging between 39-41 degrees Celsius since April 10. Nagpur experienced its highest temperature of the season on April 19, reaching a staggering 42 degrees Celsius. Other cities in Vidarbha such as Chandrapur, Bramhapuri, Akola, Wardha, and Washim also recorded temperatures exceeding 43 degrees Celsius. However, since April 20, unseasonal rain clouds have gathered in the sky, causing a drop in mercury levels.

On Sunday, Nagpur experienced a significant drop in maximum temperature, which fell by six degrees to 35.3 degrees Celsius. Despite the absence of cloud cover throughout the day, the intense heat was notably absent. The city had received rain accompanied by hail on the previous day, with 15.5 mm of rainfall recorded until 8.30 am on Sunday. There were a few drops of rain in the morning as well, which continued throughout the day, bringing relief from the heat. As a result, the night temperature in the city also fell by 5.5 degrees to 19.4 degrees Celsius, causing a chill in the atmosphere.

The mercury levels in Vidarbha, including Nagpur, have decreased. Maximum temperatures in cities like Gondia, Wardha, Chandrapur, Amravati, and Akola have dropped by 3.2 to 5.1 degrees Celsius, with the night temperatures also seeing a decline of 2 to 6 degrees. The Met Department has alerted about the potential for thunderstorms and lightning.