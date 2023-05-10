Unusual protest tactics: Resident creates chaos by lying on Mumbai-Goa National Highway

Despite filing complaints with the National Highways and Revenue Department about encroachment on private land for the Mumbai-Goa National Highway, no action was taken. As a result, Naynesh Bhalchandra Dali, a resident of Kherdi, decided to take matters into his own hands. He disrupted the ongoing work on the National Highway at Kamthe and attempted to block traffic by lying down on the road under the scorching sun. Consequently, the police detained Dali, and a case has been filed against him.

A legal dispute over a piece of land near the Kamthe Harkarwadi area along the Mumbai-Goa National Highway has arisen. Construction work for a protective wall on the disputed land had commenced. However, on Wednesday morning, Nayanesh Dali took matters into his own hands and removed the construction materials that had been set up for the retaining wall.

Dali claimed that the National Highways Department had encroached upon his land. This incident sparked a heated confrontation between Dali and the contracting company. Despite sending multiple letters highlighting the issue, no action has been taken so far. Consequently, Dali adopted a more assertive approach and staged a sit-in protest on the highway.

At approximately 11:30 am, in the blazing sun, Dali attempted to halt traffic by lying down in the middle of the Mumbai-Goa National Highway, remaining there for 25 minutes. This resulted in the obstruction of vehicles on both sides of the highway.

Upon receiving notification, Police Inspector Ravindra Shinde promptly arrived at the scene and instructed him to move aside. However, Dali declined and claimed that the area where he was lying down was his property, which had been encroached upon by the Highway Department during the construction of a retaining wall. As a result, he demanded that the structure be removed.

During the incident, Junior Engineer Shyam Khunekar from the National Highways provided detailed information about the situation. He explained that despite ongoing work on the retaining wall within the acquired area, Dali refused to vacate the roadway. Eventually, the police took him into custody, and a complaint was lodged with the National Highways Chiplun division. Subsequently, Dali was charged with obstructing government work and blocking the highway, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Rathod is currently investigating the case.