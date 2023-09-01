Unveiling of I.N.D.I.A bloc logo to be postponed, says Vijay Wadettiwar

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said the unveiling of the logo of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) won’t happen during the ongoing meeting of the grouping. The discussion will be about setting up various coordination committees, he said.

Congress leader claimed that the ‘one nation, one election’ move happened because of the INDIA alliance meeting. The third meeting of the INDIA alliance is underway at Grand Hyatt Hotel here. As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part in the meeting.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind was given the role of leading a committee to examine the viability of one nation, one election on Friday. Sanjay Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), dubbed the move a conspiracy to delay elections in the nation.

Raut said, We need fair elections which are not happening now. The one nation, one election proposal is a conspiracy to postpone elections. Raut said the BJP government did not respect Ramnath Kovind when he was the president. Now they are making him busy with a committee to explore the possibility of ‘one nation, one election, he said. Rajya Sabha MP also questioned the need for a special session of Parliament, scheduled to be held from September 18 to 22, during the Ganpati festival. When regular sessions are on, the prime minister never attends the proceedings, he claimed.