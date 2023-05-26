UP police arrests jailed gangster Abu Salem's nephew Mohammed Arif from Mumbai

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested jailed gangster Abu Salem’s nephew Arif from outside a hotel at Hill Road, Bandra in Mumbai. Arif was on the absconding list of the police and a hunt was on to apprehend him.Acting on a tip-off, a team of the UP Police arrived in Mumbai and began looking for Arif.Special DG, Prashant Kumar said Arif is being brought to UP for further legal proceedings. Kumar said that Arif was arrested in a case lodged against him at Kotwali Azamgarh on May 25, by one Shabana Parveen.

Parveen has alleged in the FIR that one Hena, her husband Salam and Mohammed Arif forcefully grabbed her ancestral land.The police had lodged an FIR against the three accused under the charges of IPC 386 (extortion), IPC 420 (dishonesty), IPC 467 (forgery).SDG Kumar said that the special operations group of Azamgarh got information of Arif cooling heels in Mumbai and a team immediately dashed to the city and nabbed him. He said that Arif happens to be the son of Abdul Hakim who is the real elder brother of Abu Salem.