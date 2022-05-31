UPSC Result 2021: Fruit seller to chartered officer, Swapnil Tukaram Man cracks UPSC

Siddhanerli's son Swapnil Tukaram Mane has been ranked 578th in the country in the civil service examination conducted by the Central Public Service Commission. The results were announced on Monday afternoon. Despite getting 84% marks in class X, due to circumstances, he had to take admission in ICRE Gargoti for Mechanical Engineering Diploma.

His mother died in infancy. Due to his poor living conditions, he worked for some time as a helper on Iqbal's uncle's fruit cart near his house on a meager salary. After a lot of studies, he got 87% marks on his diploma. B.E. at Vishwakarma Institute of Technology (VIT), Pune. Gained access to Mechanical. Out of 10, he got 9.3 credits and in 2018 he also got the top position. After that, he started preparing for full-time competitive exams in Pune.

In the first two attempts, he failed the pre-examination and continued his preparation without getting exhausted. Meanwhile, due to the accidental death of his father Tukaram, he had to return to the village for some time. During the corona period, he stayed in the village and prepared for both the pre and main exams and qualified for both the exams, and was interviewed in May 2021.

It is noteworthy that Swapnil Mane had chosen English as the medium for writing papers for UPSC exams as well as for interviews, even though his entire education was through Marathi.

While Swapnil was in his fourth year, his mother and father died in 2018. Grandpa Dattatraya worked in a chicken shop, while Grandma Sushila worked in a field and gave strength to Swapnil's wings.