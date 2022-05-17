Upset over criticism on RSS by Uddhav Thackeray, Sham Deshpande leaves Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray held a public rally at BKC in Mumbai under Shiv Sampark Abhiyan. In this meeting, Shiv Sena raised question marks on BJP, MNS and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on the issue of Hindutva. Shiv Sena leader Sham Deshpande, the former mayor of Pune, who was upset by Uddhav Thackeray's speech, has left Shiv Sena.

Sham Deshpande, while issuing a notification, said that many Shiv Sainiks are suffering due to the break up of Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. Uddhav Thackeray's criticism of the RSS is causing trouble. There was a Sangh even before the BJP. It is my sincere opinion that the Sangh did not need to get involved in politics. I feel that Uddhav Thackeray shouldn't have dragged the RSS into politics. Therefore, from today, I am resigning from Shiv Sena party, he said.