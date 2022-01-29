User asks if I drink wine & drive, will Mumbai Police put me behind bars? check out Mumbai Police's response

A tweet from Mumbai Police is currently going viral. The state government has recently approved a new wine policy. Under this, wine can now be bought and sold in grocery stores and supermarkets. While the BJP opposes this decision of the state government, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has slammed the BJP. He said that the sale of wine is in the interest of the farmers. Sanjay Raut said that wine is not alcohol. If the sales of wine increase, it will benefit the farmers. We have taken this step to double the income of farmers. The BJP only opposes but does nothing for the farmers.

Now on the statement of Sanjay Raut, a person named Shivam Vahia jokingly asked the Mumbai Police on Twitter, "So if I drink wine and drive, will Mumbai Police put me behind bars or show me the nearest bar?"

Mumbai Police has also given an interesting answer to that person's question. Initially, the Mumbai Police explained, "Sir, we recommend your raise your bar & ride in a chauffeur driven car, after drinking, like a ‘responsible citizen’. Else if the breathalyzer detects the alcohol content in the wine you drank (which it will to be frank), you will have to be our guest behind the bars."

Social media users have also reacted differently. One user has jokingly written 'Ijjat se le jayenge', while another user has also commented that the answer of Mumbai Police is correct. Similarly, another user, while commenting on Mumbai Police, wrote, ‘Very much! What a sense of humor! Have you hired a comedian to write your tweets? '