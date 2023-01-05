Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath assures to build Maha Bhavan in Ayodhya very soon

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and assured them that Maharashtra Bhavan will built in Ayodhya very soon. Yogi Adityanath gave in principle approval of construction of Maharashtra Bhavan in Ayodhya to Shinde and Fadnavis.

Yogi Adityanath's launch was organised at Raj Bhavan. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, former Union minister Ram Naik, MP Ravi Kishan were present in the occasion.

The cultures of Maharashtra and North India have mixed with each other. You have also become CM of Maharashtra after visiting Ayodhya, said Yogi to Shinde. Shinde said soon he will take all the MLAs to Ayodhya for darshan of Lord Ramchanddra, UNI reported.