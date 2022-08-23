Vaani Kapoor starts shooting for new film on her birthday

It's a working birthday for actor Vaani Kapoor.

On the occasion of her 34th birthday, Vaani started shooting for her new film.

"It feels amazing to be starting a new film on my birthday! I couldn't have asked for a better gift for myself. I can't reveal any further but I can say that every project of mine post Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will be diverse and will constantly put myself under the pump to pick challenging roles that gives me the scope to shine as an actor. I'm looking to do more tricky roles which satiates my artistic appetite and this new project fits right into the scheme of things for me now. I want to headline films that have very strong content and this one is right up there when it comes to getting something refreshing and relevant," she said.

She also shared a picture of the film's script on Instagram, creating curiosity among her fans.

Vaani was most recently seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in 'Shamshera'. Despite great actors, the film failed to impress the audience.

Prior to featuring in 'Shamshera', Vaani won hearts with her role as a trans-woman in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. Abhishek Kapoor's directorial emerged out as a blockbuster.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor