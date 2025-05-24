Vaishnavi Hagawane Case: Nilesh Chavan Named As Co-Accused

In the case of Vaishnavi Hagawane’s suicide, additional charges have been filed, and Nilesh Ramchandra Chavan (resident of Kothrud, Pune) has been named as a co-accused. Police have begun a search for Nilesh Chavan. Vaishnavi Shashank Hagawane committed suicide on May 16. A case was registered on Saturday (May 17) at Bavdhan Police Station, under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate. The police filed the case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code equivalents): Sections 80(2), 108, 115(2), 352, 351(2), 118(1), and 3(5), primarily related to dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

It has emerged that after Vaishnavi’s death, her 10-month-old baby was in the custody of Nilesh Chavan. The baby was later handed over to the Kaspatte family (Vaishnavi’s maternal relatives). However, they lodged a complaint alleging mistreatment of the child while in Nilesh’s care. Based on this, the police added further charges to the FIR. These new charges include violations under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, specifically Sections 75 and 87, which deal with cruelty toward children.

Nilesh Chavan, who is reportedly close to the Hagawane family, has been absconding since it was revealed that he had threatened Vaishnavi’s relatives. Reports have also surfaced about his past misconduct. Nilesh Chavan had brandished a gun while threatening the relatives of the deceased Vaishnavi Hagawane. A case has been registered against him. The police had raided his house to search for the gun. When the police raided his house to seize the gun he had, they did not find it, however, they did seize a laptop.

Initial findings from the laptop reportedly include objectionable videos involving Nilesh and his wife, as well as other women. It has been reported that Nilesh had previously threatened Vaishnavi’s family with a gun, leading to the original case against him.

Regarding his past, Nilesh Chavan, who lives in Karvenagar, Pune, got married in 2018. Within six months of the marriage, his wife began to suspect him after discovering spy cameras in their home. Suspicious items were found attached to the ceiling fan and air conditioner. When confronted, Nilesh gave evasive answers. Her suspicions grew as more such items were discovered around the house.

One day, in his absence, she checked his laptop and was shocked to find a video of them having sexual relations, secretly recorded by Nilesh. She then realized that the suspicious items were spy cameras. He would keep the lights on during intimate moments and use the cameras to record them. The laptop also reportedly contained similar obscene videos involving other women.