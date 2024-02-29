Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi: 'Proposal Sent to Maha Vikas Aghadi, Focus on 27 Seats'

Mumbai: The final discussions on seat-sharing of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are underway and the MVA held a meeting on February 27. Prakash Ambedkar himself was not present at the meeting. However, he had sent office-bearers of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. Meanwhile, Prakash Ambedkar along with Prakash Shendge held a meeting in Parbhani. Since then, there has been talk of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and the OBC Bahujan Party coming together. The VBA has provided clarification on the same.

"The process of coming together of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and OBC Bahujan Party is already underway and we are both together. A letter will be given to Balasaheb Ambedkar tomorrow to form an alliance. OBC leader and former MLA Prakash Shendge had said that if we come together on reservation, there will be a social and political revolution in the state. Now, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has clarified that it should not believe in rumors.

"When the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi had no alliance with any party, we did not have talks with anyone, we focused on 27 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. When the Maha Vikas Aghadi sought a proposal from us, we proposed the 27 seats on which we had focused to the Maha Vikas Aghadi. There are some places where these negotiations can take place, for which we are ready for talks and we are confident that they will get out of the discussion." The social media head of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Jitratna Patait has said that the propaganda being spread about the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi in the media should stop. Patait took to his official account to express his views on the matter.

What Prakash Shendge had to say

Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has written a letter to all the parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) asking them to take a decision on seat sharing tomorrow itself. It is against this backdrop that Shendge's statement assumes significance. In this regard, Shendge said that the government has given 10 percent reservation to the OBC community separately. "Therefore, the Maratha community, which considers itself as an elder brother, should not seek reservation from the OBC category. Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar has given reservation to OBCs. So, they are with us with the feeling that the onus is on Prakash Ambedkar to maintain that reservation. If the two reservationist parties come together, our own leaders, our own ministry, and our own assembly will remain. If Dalits, nomads, and OBCs come together, there will be a political and social revolution in this state", Shendge said. Marathwada Coordinator Avinash Bhosikar and Mahendra Demgunde were present on the occasion.