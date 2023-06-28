Vande Bharat Express completes maiden Mumbai-Goa run in 9.30 hours

The first maiden commercial run of the Mumbai-Madgaon (Goa) Vande Bharat Express train was completed in 9.30 hours, arriving at the destination over 30 minutes ahead of schedule.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually launched off the semi-high-speed Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express from Bhopal. In 10:15 hours, the had train travelled the almost 600 km Goa-Mumbai route for the first time.

At 5:32 am on Wednesday, the Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express left Mumbai's CSMT two minutes late. It arrived at Madgaon station 24 minutes earlier than expected, according to officials, at 3.06 p.m.

As per the National Train Enquiry System of Indian Railways, the train reached Panvel station 8 minutes late at 6.38 am. After a 12-minute delay, the train left at 6.44 am. It reached Khed station in Ratnagiri district one minute behind the schedule at 8.49 am and departed at 8.51 am for the onward journey.

The train reached Ratnagiri station 8 minutes before time at 10.32 am. It departed at 10.47 am, after a delay of 2 minutes. The train reached Kankavli station in Sindhudurg district and Thivim in Goa before time. It reached Madgaon at 3.06 pm.

Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will run every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Mumbai and on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Madgaon during the rainy season, according to Central Railway.

It will depart from CSMT at 5.25 am on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and reach Madgaon at 3 pm. The train will leave Madgaon at 12.20 pm every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and will reach Mumbai CSMT at 10.25 pm, said CR. The train will depart at 5.25 am from Mumbai CSMT and reach Madgaon at 1.10 pm, while it will leave Madgaon at 2.20 pm and reach CSMT at 10.25 pm.