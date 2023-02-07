Vande Bharat Express: Mumbai to Pune in 3 hours to cost between Rs 500 & Rs 1,100

The Vande Bharat express train tickets on the CSMT-Pune-Solapur and CSMT-Nashik Road-Sainagar Shirdi routes would be the costliest of all the trains operating on this route.

Travel time from CSMT to Pune is around 3 hours, 6 hours to Sainagar Shirdi, and 5 hours 30 minutes to Solapur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the first run of both trains from CSMT on February 10, with regular service beginning the next day. As per sources, "The fares (excluding catering charges) for Mumbai-Pune is expected to be Rs 560 for the Chair Car (CC) and Rs 1,135 for the Executive Chair (EC) car, and Rs 965 and Rs 1,970 for the CC and EC for Solapur, respectively."

The expected fares for the Nashik route are Rs 550 and Rs 1,150 for CC and EC, respectively. The fare for Sainagar-Shirdi is estimated to be Rs 800 and Rs 1,630 for CC and EC.

The Vande Bharat Express provides a flight-like travel experience. It is equipped with advanced safety technologies, such as the indigenously designed Train Collision Avoidance System (KAVACH). All classes include reclining chairs, with the Executive Coaches also having 180-degree rotating seats. Every coach has a 32-inch screen that displays passenger information and infotainment.