Vande Bharat train is a magnificent picture of today's modern India: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flags-off Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express. This is the first time, two Vande Bharat Express trains have been inaugurated on the same day. The trains will enhance convenience to the travelers. The trains will also boost the religious tourism in Maharashtra, said PM Modi.

Vande Bharat train is a magnificent picture of today's modern India. It's a reflection of India's speed & scale. You can see the speed with which the country is launching Vande Bharat, 10 trains launched. PM flags-off Mumbai-Solapur & Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express.

