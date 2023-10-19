Varsha Gaikwad asks Maha govt to implement previous MVA regime's climate action plan

Varsha Gaikwad, the Mumbai Congress chief, has asserted that the air quality index in the city has exceeded the hazardous threshold over the recent days, leading to respiratory issues among the populace, and asked the Maharashtra government to implement the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime’s climate action plan.

She also demanded an audit of expenses of all projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and criticised the manifold increase in their costs. The state government should at least take into account views of the opposition parties in matters of public interest, Gaikwad said in a statement.

She demanded that the government implement the Mumbai Climate Action Plan prepared during the previous MVA regime. A few years ago, Delhi had the worst air quality level, but Mumbai has overtaken Delhi too. The heat and humidity has also increased due to smog. This is affecting the health of Mumbaikars and there has been an increase in respiratory diseases, she said.

According to the MVA’s Mumbai Climate Action Plan, measures can be taken on planning of construction hours, implementation of air and noise pollution rules at construction sites, creation of eco-parks in various areas and scientific disposal of waste at dumping grounds, she said. The government should not endanger Mumbaikars’ health for petty politics and should seriously consider implementing the plan. Children and senior citizens are also suffering due to the existing situation. There is a dire need for the government and the corporation to take concrete measures, Gaikwad said.

To solve the traffic congestion crisis, the MVA had emphasised on launching multiple projects including the Goregaon-Mulund link road, Dahisar-Bhayandar elevated corridor, Vikhroli railway flyover, and coastal road, besides concretisation of more roads. However, since the current government came to power, these projects have been stalled as they don’t seem to have time for important things. They are busy poaching and breaking other parties, Gaikwad claimed.

Gaikwad said the Goregaon-Mulund link road was supposed to cost Rs 6,301 crore, but the price has increased two-fold to Rs 12,013 crore. The cost of Dahisar-Bhayander elevated road has reached from Rs 1,981 crore to Rs 3,304 crore.