Varun Dhawan sends get well wishes to Arjun Kapoor
By ANI | Published: December 30, 2021 11:35 PM2021-12-30T23:35:54+5:302021-12-30T23:45:02+5:30
As Arjun Kapoor is currently battling COVID-19, his close friend Varun Dhawan sent out recovery wishes to the 'Two States' actor.
On Thursday, Arjun took to Instagram and uploaded a special video featuring his moments from 2021.
Alongside the clip, he expressed his gratitude, writing, "Thank you 2021. Coming thru 2022 #WorkInProgress."
Reacting to Arjun's post, Varun dropped a 'get well soon' wish in the comment box.
"Get well soon Ak," Varun commented.
Fans have also prayed for Arjun's speedy recovery.
"Proud of you. Get well soon Arjun," a social media user wrote.
Arjun along with his sister Anshula Kapoor, cousin Rhea Kapoor, and brother-in-law Karan Boolani tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Arjun had contracted COVID-19 in 2020 too.
( With inputs from ANI )
