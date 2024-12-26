Vasai Hit and Run: Six-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured After Being Run Over by Cab; Shocking Footage Emerges

A six-year-old boy was critically injured after being accidentally run over by an aggregator cab in the Valiv area of Vasai East, Maharashtra, on Wednesday morning. The vehicle dragged the child for several meters before fleeing the scene, continuing on its way with a passenger in the rear seat. CCTV footage captured the shocking incident, showing the boy being struck by the cab, with both the front and rear left wheels passing over him. He was left injured on the ground in Naikpada village. As the child began crying, a group of nearby children pointed towards the cab, which did not stop.

Trigger warning: Graphic details shown in the video.



Santosh Pandey, a local businessman, recounted how they were unable to contact the cab driver initially. However, after calling the passenger, they were able to speak to the driver, who initially denied any involvement. Upon seeing the CCTV footage, the driver agreed to cover the medical expenses for the injured child, whose parents are financially struggling.

"But after dropping the passenger off, the driver refused to return and refused to pay for the treatment," Pandey said. "He even turned off his phone." The injured boy was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors administered first aid. Dr. Sanjeev Bharati, the Resident Medical Officer, stated that the child’s condition was critical, with head injuries and damage to the lower limb near the knee. The child is awaiting further tests, including a CT scan and X-rays. As the case is a medico-legal one, local police have been informed.