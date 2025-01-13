Vasai Jewellery Store Robbed at Gunpoint; Thieves Loot 50 Tolas of Gold Worth Rs. 40 Lakh

A shocking robbery unfolded in Vasai last week when a jeweller was held at gunpoint and looted of 50 tolas of gold, worth around ₹40 lakhs. The incident took place at Mayank Jewellers, situated in the Agarwal & Doshi Complex in Kaul Heritage City, around 9:15 PM. Shop owner, Ratanlalji Sanghvi, was in the process of securing jewellery in the locker when two men arrived on a motorbike.

Upon attempting to resist, Sanghvi was struck on the head with the butt of a gun, resulting in injuries. The robbers then forced open the safe and made off with 15 to 20 jewellery boxes filled with gold. The Vasai police have launched a full investigation, with six crime branch teams actively working on the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pournima Shringi-Chougule assured the public, stating, "We are making steady progress and expect to apprehend the culprits soon." Police are also reviewing CCTV footage and following up on leads.

Ratanlalji Sanghvi, who was injured during the robbery, has been admitted to Cardinal Gracious Hospital in Vasai. Doctors have confirmed his condition is stable, and he is recovering well. Ratanlalji's younger son, Abhilesh Sanghvi, expressed hope for a quick resolution, stating, "We are fully cooperating with the police and remain hopeful for justice."The CCTV shows that two men, one was armed, barge into the shop, waving gun, push Ratanlal into the locker room and assault him. They put him down, while one accused gagged Ratanlalas mouth with his hand, while the other looted the locker.After a few seconds, as Ratanlal was quite, the other accused also joined in robbing the locker. They put the robbed jewellery in a bag and left, all in 1 minute and 15/20 seconds.

One accused was wearing a helmet while the other had a mask on him. While Ratanlal is fine after receiving first aid, the jewellers have expressed shock at this incident.The cops are investigating the number of people in this dacoity as they feel that there might be some backup as well. The cops said that the exact amount of dacoity would be calculated today as the robbers have taken the trays with them, but it could be around 50-60 tolas.